Thanksgiving food distribution events in Quartz Hill, Sun Village and Lake Los Angeles

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will conduct three Thanksgiving “Grab and Go” events Friday and Saturday in Quartz Hill, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village.

Parks staff will distribute gift certificates for turkeys, shelf-stable foods and crafts for up to 300 families per park.

Families can use the QR code on the flyers to go directly to the county Parks and Recreation registration page or they can go to http://reservations.lacounty.gov and search for the park of their choice. Each park’s event has been divided into three, one-hour time slots in an effort to manage traffic congestion.

George Lane Park, 5520 West Ave. L-8 – Friday, Nov. 20, 1 – 4 p.m.

Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P – Saturday, Nov. 21, 1 – 4 p.m.

Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R – Saturday, Nov. 21, 1 – 4 p.m.

