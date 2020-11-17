Suspicious death investigation in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” death of a woman in Palmdale.

Few details have been released about the incident, which was reported around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Detectives were sent to the 200 block of West Palmdale Boulevard, where the woman was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Information was not immediately available on the victim’s identity or why her death was classified as suspicious.

“There is no additional information available at this time.,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.