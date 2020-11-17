Palmdale City Library now loaning Wi-Fi hot spot devices

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd. is now loaning Wi-Fi hot spot devices to customers with a valid Palmdale City Library card.

The Wi-Fi devices are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are treated like any other items borrowed from the Library. Interested persons may call the Library at 661-267-5600 to check on availability. If a device is available, Library staff will arrange for a pick-up appointment.

“This is a wonderful resource that the City is funding to help our patrons who need internet access,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “These devises allow unlimited data services through the carrier, T-Mobile, for the length of the loan period of the device, which is two-weeks at a time.”

To obtain a Palmdale City Library card, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Library and apply by clicking the link on the top right hand column.

“Especially during these challenging times related to COVID-19, we know that our community needs the ability to connect to people and resources online,” said Assistant Library Director Jamielee Beck. “And with many of our residents without online access, we are very happy to provide this much needed service.”

Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is open for pick up services, phone reference, and readers advisory services only. Customers may call the library or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment. Staff are available to assist customers on the phone Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 5:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Online services at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Library are also available.

For more information, please call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.