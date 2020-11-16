Palmdale to host Family Volunteer Day at SAVES

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its fourth annual Family Volunteer Day from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, at South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 E. Ave. Q-12 in Palmdale.

Volunteers will assist SAVES staff in preparing for the holidays by assembling holiday meal baskets, hygiene kits, and other items. COVID-19 social distancing and safety protocols will be in place. Volunteers should wear appropriate facial coverings, closed toed shoes, and dress appropriately for temperature, as some projects may take place outside.

Registration is required and is available at https://signup.com/go/DOnZKFZ.

“This year’s event is scaled back from what we did last year due to COVID-19, but there are many opportunities for people to make a difference in our community through our Family Volunteer Day,” said Management Analyst Terrie Zayas.

For more information, call at 661-267-5450.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

