Man shot dead in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death Saturday morning in Palmdale.

He was 28-year-old Cory McAlpine of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the 38000 block of 11th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Palmdale Station deputies responded to the location regarding a rescue call for service. Deputies discovered a male Black adult suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release states.

McAlpine was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no suspect information. There is no additional information at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

