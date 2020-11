Man shot dead in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death Saturday morning in Palmdale.

He was 28-year-old Cory McAlpine of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the 38000 block of 11th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Palmdale Station deputies responded to the location regarding a rescue call for service. Deputies discovered a male Black adult suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release states.

McAlpine was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no suspect information.┬áThere is no additional information at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

