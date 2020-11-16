19-year-old driver killed in head-on crash in Llano

LLANO – A 19-year-old driver died Monday morning after his car traveled into the opposing traffic lane and collided head-on with a pickup truck in the Llano area, authorities said.

Maurice C. Hill Jr. of Riverside was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened around 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, on Pearblossom (18) Highway east of 248th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Hill was driving a 2008 Mazda 6 eastbound on Pearblossom Highway when he allowed his vehicle to turn left and into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound on Pearblossom Highway, the CHP report states.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision, according to the CHP report.

The Silverado’s driver, 57-year-old Earl H. Quinby of Pinon Hills, was able to exit his vehicle and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP report.

“Alcohol (and/or) drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer T. Shields at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

