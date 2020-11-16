LLANO – A 19-year-old driver died Monday morning after his car traveled into the opposing traffic lane and collided head-on with a pickup truck in the Llano area, authorities said.
Maurice C. Hill Jr. of Riverside was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened around 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, on Pearblossom (18) Highway east of 248th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Hill was driving a 2008 Mazda 6 eastbound on Pearblossom Highway when he allowed his vehicle to turn left and into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound on Pearblossom Highway, the CHP report states.
Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision, according to the CHP report.
The Silverado’s driver, 57-year-old Earl H. Quinby of Pinon Hills, was able to exit his vehicle and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP report.
“Alcohol (and/or) drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer T. Shields at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
2 comments for "19-year-old driver killed in head-on crash in Llano"
Fatal Crash says
Earl Quinby lives to see another day. An extremely lucky man…
Crossroads says
Stupid stupid stupid stupid drivers everyday on that road people don’t consider anyone else but themselves willing to put everyone @ risk just to send a text or cut someone off because there’s not going fast enough so they decide to jeopardize people’s life and there own that’ is exactly what happened here I’ve had to many close calls back in the 18 highway