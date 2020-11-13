Republican Garcia leads 25th Congressional District race by 219 votes

LOS ANGELES – Republican Rep. Mike Garcia leads Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith by 219 votes Friday in the race for 25th Congressional District seat.

Garcia has 165,435 votes and Smith 165,216, according to figures released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s Office. Both candidates have 50% of the vote.

Garcia led by 159 votes entering Thursday’s count.

The lead has changed twice since Monday. Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, led by 432 votes entering Monday’s count. Smith, D-Santa Clarita, took a 1,287-vote lead in Monday’s count.

Garcia took a 159-vote lead Tuesday. There was no update announced Wednesday, which was Veterans Day.

It was unclear how many ballots from remain to be counted. The 25th Congressional District stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County. Vote by mail ballots will continue to be accepted through Nov. 20 if they were postmarked by Election Day.

Garcia defeated Smith, 54.86%-45.14%, or 95,667-78,721, in a May 12 special election to fill the final 7 1/2 months of the term of former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, who resigned following the online release of salacious photos and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.

The seat had long been held by Republicans until Hill’s 2018 victory over then-Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale.

Previous related stories:

Challenger regains lead in 25th District Congressional race [updated]

Garcia takes narrow lead in 25th Congressional District race

Smith leads Garcia in 25th Congressional District race

–