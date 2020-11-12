Parking enforcement to resume in LA County unincorporated areas

LITTLEROCK – Parking enforcement, citations and towing will resume for Los Angeles County unincorporated areas on Sunday, Nov. 15, after pausing in the spring due to safer-at-home orders for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is resuming enforcement to keep streets clean and clear as winter storm season approaches.

Citations will resume for:

— Posted street sweeping time violations;

— Blocked emergency access, including for driveways and fire hydrants;

— Expired registrations;

— Vehicles that appear abandoned.

Vehicles that have been red-tagged may be towed and impounded within 72 hours.

Parking enforcement, citations and towing will also resume in cities that contract the sheriff’s department’s services.

