LITTLEROCK – Parking enforcement, citations and towing will resume for Los Angeles County unincorporated areas on Sunday, Nov. 15, after pausing in the spring due to safer-at-home orders for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county is resuming enforcement to keep streets clean and clear as winter storm season approaches.
Citations will resume for:
— Posted street sweeping time violations;
— Blocked emergency access, including for driveways and fire hydrants;
— Expired registrations;
— Vehicles that appear abandoned.
Vehicles that have been red-tagged may be towed and impounded within 72 hours.
Parking enforcement, citations and towing will also resume in cities that contract the sheriff’s department’s services.
–
1 comment for "Parking enforcement to resume in LA County unincorporated areas"
Crossroads says
Why don’t you guys focus on slowing the speed limit down and saving some lives instead of trying to Suppress The people just a thought