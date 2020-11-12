Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected thieves

LANCASTER – If you recognize these two men, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects are wanted for theft.

They are accused of stealing a victim’s credit card and using it to make purchases at a local business.

“We all work hard for our money, let’s make sure these individuals know stealing from others is not accepted in our community,” reads a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Canela at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.