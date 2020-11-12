Children’s Center calls on community for year-end support

LANCASTER – During this season of giving, the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is encouraging the local community to support its efforts with a charitable year-end donation. Gifts made on or before Dec. 31 may be tax deductible for donors who itemize.

Throughout the year the Children’s Center provides services and resources that build trauma-informed communities and break the cycle of trauma. These programs include:

Clinical therapy for victims of child abuse.

Support for grandparents and other caregivers raising the children of relatives.

Peer mentoring and linkages to partner organizations to help transitional-age youth (ages 16-25) gain the skills they need to maintain independence.

Reentry resources for individuals who are reentering society after incarceration.

Assistance to survivors of domestic violence.

The events of 2020 have required the Children’s Center to implement innovative ways to continue providing critical therapy to children and families while adhering to all health guidelines. During this time, the organization has assisted vulnerable populations with food, housing and other essentials.

“The needs of local children and families have been especially profound in 2020,” said Sue Page, executive director for the Children’s Center. “The entire Children’s Center team has nimbly pivoted how services are delivered and what assistance is available based on the changing situations of those we serve. Part of child-abuse prevention includes alleviating family stressors like food and housing insecurity.”

The Children’s Center relies on grant funding as well as the generosity of local individuals and businesses to ensure that every child receives care regardless of ability to pay. Due to current health guidelines, the center will not be able to host Heartsounds, the organization’s fundraising gala for the past 30 years. This loss amplifies the need for donor support.

Donations can be mailed to 45111 Fern Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534 or by visiting www.ccav.org/product/online-donation. Other ways to help the Children’s Center help local children affected by trauma include gifts of real estate, life insurance, stocks, mutual funds, endowment gifts, charitable IRAs, wills or living trusts. To discuss these types of gifts, call 661-949-5810.

–