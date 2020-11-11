Man on skateboard hit, killed by vehicle in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 23-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a skateboard in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision was reported around 12 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, on Avenue M approximately 850 ft. east of 15th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a male, 23 years old, was riding a skateboard, and a male, 22 years old, was driving a 2016 Nissan. The Nissan was driving east in the No. 1 lane of Avenue M and collided into the pedestrian as the pedestrian was riding his skateboard south on Avenue M,” the news release states.

The skateboarder was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Avenue M were closed to routine traffic between 15th Street East and 20th Street East until approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday while the incident was being investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

