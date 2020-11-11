Information sought in Lancaster hit and run

LANCASTER – Traffic investigators in Lancaster are seeking the public’s help for information on an apparent hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist in the hospital with major injuries.

The collision was reported around 11:13 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, near the intersection of Avenue J-8 and Beech Avenue in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult on a motorcycle (Kawasaki) was traveling westbound on Avenue J-8 and failed to stop at the posted stop sign at Beech Avenue. The motorcycle appears to have collided with another vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Beech Avenue… The other vehicle involved fled the scene after the collision occurred,” the news release states.

The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances of the collision are still being investigated. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

