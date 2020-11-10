LOS ANGELES – Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith now holds a 1,287-vote lead over Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in the race for the 25th District Congressional seat.
Smith leads 50.2%-49.8%, 160,756-159,469, according to the latest figures released by the Secretary of State’s Office. Updated figures are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon [Nov. 10].
Garcia led by 432 votes entering Monday’s count, 50.1%-49.9%, 148,916- 148,484.
Vote by mail ballots will continue to be accepted through Nov. 20, if they were postmarked by Election Day.
Smith, D-Santa Clarita, previously led by 1,722 votes on Nov. 4 and 256 votes Nov. 5 in the district that stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County.
Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, defeated Smith, 54.86%-45.14%, 95,667-78,721, in a May 12 special election to fill the final 7 1/2 months of the term of former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, who resigned following the online release of salacious photos and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.
The seat had long been held by Republicans until Hill’s 2018 victory over then-Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale.
3 comments for "Challenger regains lead in 25th District Congressional race"
Really? says
What a shock. They are still finding ballots under the carpet, and all of them are Dem. Man it is weird how 1) it is taking soooo long to get this corrupted election counted and 2) only democrats can come from behinmd and win after days of counting “lost” ballots.
Nothing but the U.S. election on a small scale.
Disgusted says
The fix is in!
Garcia is a tool with no ballz. says
Another non-starter from Disgusted.
Republicans have been trying to find voter and election fraud for years and they come up empty over and over again.
But, there are fools who will go to their graves believing Republican and Faux ‘news’ lies. If they didn’t have lies they’d have nothing. at all.