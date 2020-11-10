Challenger regains lead in 25th District Congressional race

LOS ANGELES – Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith now holds a 1,287-vote lead over Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in the race for the 25th District Congressional seat.

Smith leads 50.2%-49.8%, 160,756-159,469, according to the latest figures released by the Secretary of State’s Office. Updated figures are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon [Nov. 10].

Garcia led by 432 votes entering Monday’s count, 50.1%-49.9%, 148,916- 148,484.

Vote by mail ballots will continue to be accepted through Nov. 20, if they were postmarked by Election Day.

Smith, D-Santa Clarita, previously led by 1,722 votes on Nov. 4 and 256 votes Nov. 5 in the district that stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County.

Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, defeated Smith, 54.86%-45.14%, 95,667-78,721, in a May 12 special election to fill the final 7 1/2 months of the term of former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, who resigned following the online release of salacious photos and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.

The seat had long been held by Republicans until Hill’s 2018 victory over then-Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale.

