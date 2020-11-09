Frigid weather grips the Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – Sub-freezing temperatures made for a cold morning in the Antelope Valley Monday, and more of the same is expected from Monday evening until Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

A hard-freeze watch issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect in the Antelope Valley from late Monday evening until Tuesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees are generally recorded during a hard-freeze watch.

In these conditions, “Damage to outdoor plumbing is possible,” warned the NWS. “Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.”

The agency added: “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

Advisories regarding frigid weather were also in effect Monday in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

–