“Books and Barks” returns to Palmdale City Library via Zoom

PALMDALE – The popular “Books and Barks” program, in which kids are encouraged to read to friendly dogs, returns to the Palmdale City Library via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. Interested persons may register by sending an email to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org. A Zoom account is required, and space is limited.

“With the pandemic causing disruption to everyday life, reading practice may be something that kids are reluctant to do,” said Library Associate Shay Hawken. “Seeing their favorite therapy dog may motivate children to read and strengthen their skills.”

This event is a partnership between The Palmdale City Library and The High Desert Obedience Club Pet Pals therapy dogs. “Books and Barks” is designed to encourage children to develop their reading skills as they read stories to friendly, lovable dogs, without fear of being judged on their reading ability.

Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment. Library staff is available to assist customers on the phone Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm, and Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm.

For more information, please call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–