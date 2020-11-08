Man, 34, shot dead at gathering in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 34-year-old man was shot dead at a gathering in Lancaster Saturday night, authorities said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the 2300 block of Rosewood Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Homicide Investigators have learned there was a gathering at the location. At least one gun shot was heard and a male Hispanic, 34 years-old, was struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Homicide detectives were still investigating at the crime scene Sunday morning, and no further information on the incident was immediately released.

A source at the scene Saturday night said a family was having a party and someone went into the garage area and found the next-door neighbor dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. This information was not confirmed by the sheriff’s department.

“There is no suspect information and no additional information at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–