CA leaders react to Biden’s apparent victory

LOS ANGELES – Reactions are pouring in from elected officials to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the presidential election.

The election result is not official, but multiple media outlets reported at around 8:30 a.m. PST on Saturday, Nov. 7, that Biden would win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, putting the Democratic ticket over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

President Donald Trump has not conceded, however, and he is promising legal challenges in numerous states where mail-in votes were still being counted after Tuesday, and where Biden had overtaken his lead.

Here are a few of this weekend’s reactions:

—From Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva:

“Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President- Elect @KamalaHarris. I wish you success and support in bringing us all together as a nation.”

–From L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn:

“The race has been called and the American people have decided: Joe Biden is the next President of the United States. 100 years after women won their right to vote, a Black woman has been elected Vice President of the United States. This is a proud day for our nation. Now the real work begins. The Biden-Harris Administration and the new Congress have their work cut out for them addressing the ongoing pandemic and the economic fallout it has created, earning back the confidence of our allies, and repairing our wounded institutions. For first time since Ronald Reagan, we are sending a Californian to the White House. As our state’s junior senator, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris understands the challenges we face — whether it is the housing crisis and homelessness, or the need to expand access to mental healthcare. She is in our corner and I cannot wait to work with her and President Biden on behalf of LA County.”

–From L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl:

“At long last…. Congratulations, President-Elect Biden! And, Vice- President-Elect Kamala Harris is making herstory by becoming the first woman AND person of color to serve as Vice President. Cheers to Kamala, the first but not the last! There will still be recounts and with them, some anxiety, but in the midst of dark, troubling times, this is definitely a glimmer of hope that we can return to decency, respect, and compassion, both in the policy and in the character of this great nation.”

–From California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

“This was the victory we needed to see to be the America we know we can be. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the choice of a record number of American voters — and an overwhelming majority of Californians — because we know they will represent all Americans. They will treat every person with dignity and deserving of equal opportunity. They will attack systemic injustices, not their fellow Americans. They will respect the rule of law and democratic institutions. They will elevate science and expertise and renew America’s place of leadership in responding to global threats like COVID and climate change. In short, they will return our better angels to our nation’s highest offices.”

From 23rd Congressional District Representative and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy:

“Every legal vote must be counted. Every recount must be completed. Every legal challenge must be heard. Then and only then does America decide who won the race.”

From Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris:

“… like it or not he is now our President. Continuing down a path of hate and discord will not help our country.”