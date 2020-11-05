Tyler Lundin Memorial Blood Drive to be held at Marie Kerr Recreation Center

PALMDALE – The 13th annual Tyler Lundin Memorial Blood Drive will take place this Saturday at Palmdale’s Marie Kerr Park.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and the park’s recreation center, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale. Donors may make an appointment at https://www.donatebloodcedars.org/index.cfm?group=op&es=true and enter the ZIP 93551. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The blood drive is held in honor of Tyler Lundin who, in 2006 at age 20, passed away in a hit-and-run crash. Attendees may also join in a silent auction and gift basket raffles to benefit local children’s charities.

Since its inception, the drive has collected more than 1,900 units of blood, each of which can provide components for up to three patients.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

