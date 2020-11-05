Last chance to honor a hero with Palmdale Healing & Honor Field flag purchase

PALMDALE – Sales of flags to honor heroes as part of the city of Palmdale’s Healing & Honor Field 2020, a colorful display of American flags featured at Pelona Vista Park, will be available through Sunday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m.

Flags are $30 each and may be purchased online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag. All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veterans groups including Vets 4 Veterans, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man Antelope Valley, American Legion 348, and VFW 3000.

On Nov. 11 at the conclusion of the Veterans Day Ceremony, flag purchasers may pick up their flag to keep or present to the person they honored. Flags may be picked up on Nov. 11 until 5 p.m. when the field officially closes. Flags may also be picked up on Nov. 17, 18, and 19, at the Palmdale Playhouse Box Office, located at 38334 10th St. East, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Presented by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and the city of Palmdale, the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field features 2,020 flags on 7½ foot tall poles in ordered rows. It is located at Pelona Vista Park, 37720 Tierra Subida Avenue, and open 24 hours daily during the duration. An information booth will be staffed each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. Limited socially-distanced seating is available. Attendees may bring lawn chairs to sit in. COVID-19 protocols, including face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.

For more information, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

