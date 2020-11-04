Smith leads Garcia in 25th Congressional District race

LOS ANGELES – Assemblywoman Christy Smith was clinging to a slim lead Wednesday in her bid to unseat Mike Garcia in a rematch for the 25th Congressional District post.

With initial vote-counting completed from Tuesday’s election, Smith had 50.5% of the vote, to Garcia’s 49.5%, or 131,218 votes to Garcia’s 128,462 votes, according to results released Wednesday morning on the Secretary of State website. It was not immediately clear how many ballots still remain to be tallied in the race, and mail-in ballots can be received and counted for as many as 17 days after the election.

Smith was hoping to avenge an earlier loss to the Republican Garcia and take back the seat for the Democratic Party.

It was technically the fourth time in nine months the duo faced off at the ballot box. In March, Smith and Garcia finished one-two in a special election to fill out the term of Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned following the online release of salacious photos and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.

On that same ballot, Smith and Garcia also topped essentially the same field of candidates in a separate primary race to fill Hill’s seat for the next two years.

In May, Smith and Garcia squared off in the runoff of the March special election to complete Hill’s original term, and Garcia emerged victorious and was sworn into Congress.

The winner in the current race will take over the seat for the next two years.

The 25th District stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County.

In the race for the 23rd Congressional District, which includes portions of Lancaster, incumbent Kevin McCarthy held a sizeable lead over challenger Kim Mangone. McCarthy had 57.7% of the vote, to Mangone’s 42.3%, or 94,025 votes to Mangone’s 68,949 votes, according to the Secretary of State website.

Results will be certified by December 11, 2020.

