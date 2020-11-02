Two passengers killed in fatal two-vehicle collision in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Two passengers died Sunday morning when the vehicles they were riding in collided in a Palmdale intersection, authorities said,

The two-vehicle collision happened around 12:09 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the intersection of 27th Street East and Avenue R, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

A Ford Mustang traveling northbound on 27th Street East collided with a Nissan NV200 that was traveling eastbound on Avenue R, officials said in the news release.

“The front passenger of the Ford Mustang succumbed to his injuries on scene and the front passenger of the Nissan NV200 succumbed to her injuries at the hospital,” the news release states.

Their names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but it was a Hispanic female in her 40s and a Hispanic male in his 30s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Authorities are still investigating the crash, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

