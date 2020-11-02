Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Saturday night after crashing his bike into a curb and a signal pole in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal single-vehicle crash happened around 9:33 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, near the intersection of 15th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The motorcyclist was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Lancaster Boulevard when “for unknown reasons, the motorcyclist failed to navigate the round-about, collided into a curb and then collided into a signal pole,” the news release states.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor,” the news release states. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

