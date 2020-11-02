Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Angeles Forest Highway in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle died Sunday afternoon when he was struck head-on by a pickup truck on Angeles Forest Highway, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on the Angeles Forest Highway, south of Vincent View Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

According to the accident report, 55-year-old Michael Deangelis of Littlerock was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 truck south on Angeles Forest Highway when, for a reason yet to be determined, he steered his vehicle to the left, and into the northbound lane — directly into the path of a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the truck, and both vehicles collided head-on and came to rest on the east shoulder of Angeles Forest Highway, according to the CHP report.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, but he was a 53-year-old man from Sylmar, according to the CHP report.

Deangelis suffered minor injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, the CHP said.

The crash prompted the CHP to declare a SigAlert around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, for the death investigation. The road was finally cleared about 5:15 p.m. and the SigAlert was canceled. The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

“Alcohol (and/or) drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

