LANCASTER – A female driver died at the hospital Sunday morning, after crashing her car into a curb, a brick wall and multiple bushes in Lancaster, authorities said.
The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 4:26 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on the frontage road of Avenue K, east of Elm Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult driving a Cadillac CTS sedan was westbound on Avenue K, when for unknown reasons, the motorist veered off the roadway and collided into a curb, a brick wall and multiple bushes before coming to rest along the north side of the frontage roadway,” the news release states.
She was treated at the scene by responding Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, but “upon arrival to Antelope Valley Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries,” the news release states.
“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed and alcohol appear to be a factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
7 comments for "Female driver killed in single-car crash in Lancaster"
Brittany says
Anyone talking crap about this is heartless and has no respect for the family!!! this was my little cousin so please keep your nasty comments to yourselves !!!
SHELICIA SCOTT says
SMH PEDESTRIANS NEED TO BE MINDFUL THAT , JUST BECAUSE U HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY, WHY TAKE IT. THATS MAN VS MACHINE. MACHINE WILL WIN !
Lancrasher says
“Speed and alcohol appear to be a factor…”
No innocent people were injured or killed.
Scout says
Screw you Debbie.
Aunt Debbie says
Good. One less drunk driver on the road. Good riddance.
Brittany says
What if it was your daughter or son ! ? Be careful what you say because this is my little cousin! Show some Mf respect!
Brenda says
I’m so sorry. Brittany what was your cousins name?