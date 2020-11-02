Female driver killed in single-car crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female driver died at the hospital Sunday morning, after crashing her car into a curb, a brick wall and multiple bushes in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 4:26 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on the frontage road of Avenue K, east of Elm Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult driving a Cadillac CTS sedan was westbound on Avenue K, when for unknown reasons, the motorist veered off the roadway and collided into a curb, a brick wall and multiple bushes before coming to rest along the north side of the frontage roadway,” the news release states.

She was treated at the scene by responding Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, but “upon arrival to Antelope Valley Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries,” the news release states.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed and alcohol appear to be a factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

