Neurointerventionalist joins AV Hospital’s medical team

LANCASTER– Dr. Hisham Salahuddin has joined Antelope Valley Hospital’s medical staff as part of the hospital’s Advanced Primary Stroke Program. He brings expertise as a neurointerventionist that will augment life changing results to patients suffering from stroke.

As the first hospital in the area certified by the Joint Commission and the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency, Antelope Valley Hospital’s Stroke Program treats approximately 700 stroke patients annually. AVH has the equipment, infrastructure, staff, and training programs needed to provide care based on the most current research and standards, which in turn result in better outcomes for stroke patients.

“It is essential to meet the medical needs of the Antelope Valley community with local, quality care, said hospital CEO Edward Mirzabegian. “With Dr. Salahuddin’s expertise & skill, AVH is able to enhance the life of stroke patients by increasing their chances of survival and quality of life.”

Dr. Salahuddin is a specialist in treating disorders related to blood vessels of the brain. He earned a medical degree from the University of Toledo Medical Center, where he also completed his residency in Neurology as a Chief Resident. During his time in Toledo, he actively participated on the Quality & Patient Safety Council. Dr. Salahuddin is board certified in Neurology, Vascular Neurology, and Neurosonology.

He completed a Neurointerventional fellowship at the University of Toledo Medical Center, in addition to a Vascular Neurology fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern.

“I’m excited to join Antelope Valley Hospital and provide high quality care for complex cerebrovascular diseases in the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas. I am thankful to AVH for investing in such a large project and identifying the massive need for stroke care in the area,” Salahuddin said.

Dr. Salahuddin can be reached through the Antelope Valley Hospital Stroke Program at 661-949- 5748, which is located at the main hospital at 1600 West Avenue J in Lancaster.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

