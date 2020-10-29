Lancaster Sheriff’s Station custody assistant charged with sexually assaulting woman in jail cell

LANCASTER – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a jail cell at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station last year, authorities announced.

Daniel Everts, 25, was charged with one count each of forcible oral copulation, oral copulation by threat of arrest or to deport under color of authority, and sexual activity with an adult confined in a detention facility, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The crimes allegedly occurred June 17, 2019, while Everts was working as a custody assistant at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Charges against Everts were filed on Oct. 6.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the sheriff’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Everts pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday, Oct. 29, and is scheduled to return Nov. 12 in Department 37 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Everts could face up to eight years in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The case remains under investigation, and no further information was immediately available.

