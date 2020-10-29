HRC to host presentation on housing rights for support, service animals

PALMDALE – The Housing Rights Center will host an online presentation covering housing rights for emotional support and service animals this Friday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 3 p.m.

The presentation will cover the rights of tenants with support or service animals, requirements for licensing and certification, and how to adopt a service animal. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested persons may register at www.housingrightscenter.org/register.

The presentation will feature Larry Gross, President of the Los Angeles Board of Animal Service Commissioners, and Yvonne Rodriguez, Lieutenant of Los Angeles services training division.

The Housing Rights Center is a nonprofit agency that works to help provide equal housing access to all residents in the communities it serves. The Center assists homebuyers, rental tenants and housing professionals with free counseling services on fair housing law, public education seminars on housing discrimination and landlord/tenant issues.

For more information, call the Housing Rights Center at 800-477-5977, or visit the Housing Rights Center website at www.HousingRightsCenter.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

