Help Lancaster sheriff’s detectives ID couple in AVTA bus assault

LANCASTER – If you recognize this couple, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The man is wanted for assault.

He is accused of assaulting a victim on an AVTA bus. He was accompanied by the woman during the alleged attack. The man is described as black, with short dreadlocks and glasses. The woman is described as black, with tattoos on her right forearm. Both parties were seen leaving in a dark SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse.

Anyone with information on the identity of location of this couple is encouraged to contact Detective Grajales at 661-948-8466.