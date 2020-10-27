Help Lancaster detectives ID assault suspect

LANCASTER – If you recognize this couple, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The man is wanted for aggravated assault. He is accused of assaulting a victim inside a local business. The woman was accompanying the alleged suspect.

“Assaults where a victim is punched in the face or falls to the ground could tragically lead to permanent injury or death. Let’s keep our city as safe as we can together,” states a news release from that Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this couple is urged to contact Detective DeLaCruz at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station 661-948-8466.