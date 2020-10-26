Volunteers sought for Palmdale Healing & Honor Field

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale Healing & Honor Field 2020, a colorful display of American flags honoring heroes, is seeking adult volunteers to help set up and assist throughout the duration of the display, which will be featured at Pelona Vista Park, 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue in Palmdale, from Nov.1 through Nov. 11.

Interested persons may sign up to volunteer at www.cityofpalmdale.org/HealingField. Volunteer positions include flag installer, ceremony greeter, information booth, flag finder, evening ambassador and overnight security. Most shifts are two hours, except overnight security. Volunteers need to be able to work independently, be approachable, and provide correct information to guests in a friendly manner. Current COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing will be required for all volunteers. Orientation and training will be available two weeks before the display opens.

“Volunteering to be part of this project is a very meaningful way to honor our heroes leading up to Veterans Day,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor and Program Chair Annie Pagliaro. “This massive vista of red, white and blue is an experience hard to describe, but not to be forgotten. It will be a highly emotional event taking on a life of its own, representing a field of cherished individuals.”

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will be open 24 hours daily, concluding at 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. An information booth will be staffed each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. An opening ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. The City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a,m. Details on both events will be announced as the dates get closer. The city will continue to monitor updated COVID-19 regulations.

Presented by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and the city of Palmdale, the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will feature 2,020 of flags on 7½ foot tall poles in ordered rows. The flags are available for purchase to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag. On Nov. 11 at the conclusion of the Veterans Day Ceremony, flag purchasers may pick up their flag to keep or present to the person they honored.

Flags are $30 each and may be purchased online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField. All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veterans groups including Vets 4 Veterans, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man AV, American Legion 348, and VFW 3000.

For more event details or to sign up, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–