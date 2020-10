PALMDALE — The America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, is recruiting for temporary and permanent positions.

Available positions include Intake Specialist (temporary to permanent), Career Coach (temporary), P2E Lived-Experienced Mentor and Youth Career Coach Lead.

To apply, email your resume to volvera@jvs-socal.org.

For more information, call 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

