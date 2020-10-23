Op-ed: Palmdale “End SARS” protest happening this Sunday

By Marcha Daniels, SOAR High School student

My name is Marcha Daniels and I’m a student and organizer for this upcoming #endSARS protest.

The Nigerian government originally founded an organization known as SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) to supposedly “regulate” rising crime rates. In reality, the members of SARS have continuously engaged in police misconduct such as torture, rape, murder, extortion, public humiliation, and other various forms of corruption.

Furthermore, their main targets of such atrocities are Nigerian youth, the future of their country. Similar to recent protests in the U.S., many Nigerians are fighting for their lives against police brutality and the disbandment of SARS.

[This is] a call to action against a corrupt criminal justice system and administrative institution. We stand in solidarity with the Nigerian youth, and we hope you will as well.

“Nigeria has been rocked by days of nationwide protests over police brutality, following widespread claims of kidnapping, harassment and extortion by a controversial police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).” – CNN.

The Palmdale protest will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 12 to 3 p.m. [at] Marie Kerr Park: 39700 30th Street West to Rancho Vista Boulevard and 10th Street West.

March For Our Lives California is a youth-run non-partisan 501c4 organization that not only advocates for common sense gun legislation, but for voting accessibility, mental health awareness, and more. We demand morally-just leaders to

rise up from both parties in order to ensure public safety. For additional information, please visit www.marchforourlivescalifornia.org. For more information regarding the abuse conducted by SARS, check out http://www.endsars.org.

