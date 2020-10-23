780 pounds of marijuana seized in Lake LA traffic stop

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A routine traffic stop in Lake Los Angeles Thursday uncovered more than 780 pounds of marijuana, and two men were arrested, authorities announced.

The traffic stop was conducted by Lancaster Station Deputy Gruppie around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, near 240th Street East and Avenue J-8, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputy Gruppie is the resident deputy in Lake LA… he conducted a traffic stop of a Ford F-150 for having an altered, illegible license plate and towing a trailer with no working tail lights. Additionally, the vehicle and trailer were emitting a very strong odor of marijuana,” the news release states.

“During his investigation, Deputy Gruppie uncovered over 780 pounds of marijuana in the trailer,” the news release states.

Both occupants of the vehicle — 30-year-old Omar Villa and 31-year-old Aurelio Carrillo — were arrested for transportation of marijuana and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

