62-year-old man with diabetes reported missing from Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 62-year-old man who suffers from diabetes was missing in Lancaster, and authorities are seeking public help Friday to find him.

Harold Zeigler was last seen about 7:45 p.m. Oct. 15 near his home in the 44000 block of 11th Street West, near West Avenue J-5, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was wearing khaki shorts and a blue and white polo shirt.

Zeigler is Black, 6 feet 2, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head, Ortiz said.

Authorities circulated a photo of Zeigler and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323- 890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

