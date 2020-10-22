Legacy Commons to host virtual costume contest, Halloween themed drive-thru food bank

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located 930 E. Ave. Q-9, will host a virtual costume contest and a Halloween themed drive-thru food bank.

Seniors are encouraged to submit photos of themselves in costume online at https://form.jotform.com/CityofPalmdale/CostumeCompetition by Thursday, Oct. 29. One winner will be selected and will receive a prize basket. Submitted photos will be featured on the Legacy Commons Facebook page.

“Halloween is a perfect time for everyone to dress up in creative costumes, but this year there aren’t many safe options to display your fabulous costumes,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice. “So Legacy Commons is offering a virtual costume contest just for our seniors. Costumes do not have to be extravagant. Participation and having fun are what this is all about.”

Seniors are also encouraged to show off their Halloween creativity at the Legacy Commons Halloween Themed Drive-Thru Food Bank on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., by coming in costume. Decorations, Halloween music, and candy will be on site. To make an appointment for the Drive-Thru Food Bank, or for more information call 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

