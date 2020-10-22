L.A. County offers second round of COVID-19 grant funding for businesses

LOS ANGELES – A second round of funding from Los Angeles County’s Small Business Revitalization Grant Program was opened Thursday, which allows establishments ordered closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for assistance.

According to the Los Angeles County Development Authority, applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. Businesses need to apply within the time frame to be considered. Applications will be selected through a lottery, and applicants will be selected in the order of that process.

Eligible applicants will receive $30,000 to use for employee payroll, working capital to continue operations, payment of outstanding business expenses and adaptive business practices needed to remain open.

The Board of Supervisors allocated federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to create the program to assist businesses, including breweries and wineries with no kitchens, miniature golf parks, batting cage facilities, kart racing centers and tanning salons, that were ordered closed by the county health officer due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“After hearing directly from the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild and visiting local brewery companies… it was important for me to advocate on behalf of the brick-and-mortar breweries who have faced significant operational challenges to stay afloat,” county Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

“Without another federal stimulus package on the horizon, it has fallen to Los Angeles County to do what we can to support local small businesses,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said. “We aren’t going to turn our backs on communities during this crisis.”

Program details are available at revitalizationgrant.lacda.org.

