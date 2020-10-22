Bobcat Fire now at 95% containment

LOS ANGELES – Firefighters were making steady progress on the 115,796-acre Bobcat Fire Thursday, with containment growing to 95%.

The fire, which began on Sept. 6 in the Angeles National Forest, has destroyed 171 structures, including 87 residences, and damaged 47 structures, including 28 residences. Full containment is estimated for Oct 30.

“Over the last couple of days, crews were successful in bringing containment of the #BobcatFire to 95%. Please use caution when traveling in the Mt. Wilson area as your firefighters are still working to repair and mop-up in that area,” the Angeles National Forest tweeted Wednesday.

Loans are available through the U.S. Small Business Administration for Los Angeles County residents and businesses that suffered damage as a result of the fire.

Under the federal loan program, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

SBA low-interest loans can also help businesses with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future. Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Those who need assistance with their application can visit the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center at lacountyhelpcenter.org, or call 833-238- 4450.