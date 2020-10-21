Operation “Tap Taps” nets 250+ illegal gambling machines, guns, and drugs in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A multi-agency team served search warrants at numerous locations in Lancaster on Tuesday, resulting in seizure of illegal gambling machines and multiple arrests, authorities announced.

“Commonly referred to as “TAP TAPS”, these illegal gambling, underground casinos quietly use unmarked, store fronts. As these TAP TAPS appear, statistics show that crimes such as murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and car thefts rise in the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Tuesday’s operation led to the seizure of more than 250 illegal gambling machines, three guns, a large amount of money, narcotics for sale and 31 arrests., officials said in the news release.

Among those arrested was Amer Tafas, who was transported and booked at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of maintaining an illegal gambling location.

The multi-agency law enforcement team was led by the Lancaster Appreciation Program and included assistance from LASD’s Major Crimes Bureau, Operation Safe Streets OSS, Palmdale Station’s PAC Team, an arrest team from Century Regional Detention Facility, the Lancaster Office of Public Safety, and the California Municipal Code and Compliance. A thorough investigation resulted in the execution of simultaneous search warrants at numerous illegal gambling locations.

