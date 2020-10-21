One-day vote centers in Antelope Valley announced

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder office will operate one-day “Flex” vote locations in six communities in the Antelope Valley leading up to Election Day.

The vote locations are being co-hosted by the Lakes Town Council, the Three Points Town Council, the Littlerock Town Council, the Green Valley Town Council, the Leona Valley Town Council, and the Golden Valley Municipal Water District, along with the non-profit organization SBCC (Strength Based Community Change).

Any voter who lives in Los Angeles County can vote at any of these one-day locations, or they can vote at the 35 five-day and 11-day Vote Centers in Lancaster, Palmdale, Lake Los Angeles, Sun Village, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, Agua Dulce and Acton, or at any other Vote Center in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County voters can also drop off their ballots at Drop Boxes at 18 locations around the Antelope Valley, or at any other Drop Box in Los Angeles County.

The one-day locations and their date and times are:

Lake Hughes: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.

Gorman: 8 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, Golden Valley Municipal Water District, 49744 Gorman Post Road.

Green Valley: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 16003 Spunky Canyon Road.

Neenach/Three Points: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Neenach Grace Chapel, 25649 West Avenue D.

Leona Valley: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, Leona Valley Community Center, 8367 Elizabeth Lake Road.

Littlerock: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, Crafters Village, 8300 Pearblossom Highway.

To access a countywide map that includes the five- and 11-day Vote Centers, visit: https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc/?id=4193. The access the Drop Box Lookup Tool, visit: https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/?id=4193