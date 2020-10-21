Lancaster woman pleads not guilty in 7-month-old son’s death

LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and assault charges stemming from her 7-month-old son’s death nearly two years ago.

Anaiyah Alise Perry, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving her son, who was identified by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office only as “Royal M.”

The baby suffered head and neck injuries and was airlifted on Nov. 6, 2018, to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call in the 44000 block of Moccasin Place. He died the next day.

Perry was arrested on Sept. 11, 2019, by Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives, and has remained behind bars since then, according to LASD inmate records.

She could face a life prison term if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Perry’s family believes she did not intentionally hurt her child. The family spoke to Fox11 Los Angeles last year, calling for prosecutors to revisit the case. Read the Fox11 story here.

