Homicide detectives investigating woman’s death in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday in what authorities are investigating as a murder and attempted suicide in Palmdale.

The incident was reported around 3:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to an apartment in the 1700 block of East Avenue Q-14 regarding a call of an assault that had just occurred with a victim who wasn’t breathing.

“Upon arriving, deputies discovered a Hispanic woman in her late 20s and a Hispanic man in his mid 20s unresponsive inside the apartment,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the department said.

“The male is considered a suspect in the assault which is being investigated as a murder and attempted suicide,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release. The names of the suspect or victim were not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the death is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.