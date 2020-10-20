Lancaster woman killed in 14 Freeway crash ID’d

SANTA CLARITA – Authorities have identified the female passenger who was killed Sunday evening when a tow truck rear-ended another vehicle on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita.

She was 48-year-old Murdewiyanti Finn of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred around 6:34 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway north of Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A flatbed truck owned by Castaic Tow was northbound on the freeway in the number 5 lane when it crashed into the rear of a 2015 Nissan, the CHP said.

Finn, who was a passenger in the Nissan, died at the scene; and a 17-year-old boy who was also a passenger was hospitalized with major injuries, the CHP said.

The 53-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and a 12-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with complaint of pain. The genders of the latter two victims was not available.

The tow truck driver was a 25-year-old man who was not injured, CHP officers said.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash, the CHP said.

A SigAlert at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, closed all northbound freeway lanes but they were gradually reopened before midnight.

–