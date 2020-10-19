LA County adds new local vote centers, vote by mail drop box locations

PALMDALE –The Los Angeles County Record-Recorder/County Clerk has added two new in-person vote locations and an additional Vote by Mail drop box location in the Antelope Valley.

The two new in-person vote locations are at Hillview Middle School, 40525 Peonza Lane, and Joe Walker Middle School, 5632 W. Ave. L-8. Additionally, a new Vote by Mail drop box has been installed at Ana Verde Park, 2820 Greenbrier St.

“Many thanks to LA County and the Westside School District for collaborating and quickly addressing the need for more voting locations on the west side of Palmdale,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy.

The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is responsible for authorizing the placement of all Vote by Mail Drop Box locations within LA County. Drop Box locations may be found at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/.

Information about the official Drop Boxes may be found at https://lavote.net/docs/rrcc/election-info/VBM-Drop-Box-Flyer.pdf .

The city of Palmdale’s City Clerk’s Office is reminding voters of the changes in the election process for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Due to COVID-19, all registered voters will be mailed a Vote by Mail ballot to ensure a safe and accessible voting option during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mailing of Vote by Mail ballots to registered voters has already begun.

Voters may return their ballots either my mail (no postage is necessary), in person at any Vote by Mail drop box location, or at any Vote Center in L.A. County. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 to be counted.

Voters are encouraged to track their ballot online at california.ballottrax.net/voter. This is a free service to all registered voters to give you updated information on when your ballot has been mailed, received, and counted.

For those who wish to vote in person, Voting Centers provide a safe option to cast your vote. You may vote at any Vote Center in L.A. County. A list of vote centers is available at LAvote.net.

For more information about voting in general or the City’s municipal election, call the Palmdale City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Elections.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

