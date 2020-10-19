America’s Job Center in Palmdale to hold warehouse recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a recruitment event for seasonal general labor positions for a full-service order fulfillment company in Valencia.

All shifts are available, and pay is $15 per hour.

Requirements include labor experience and ability to stand long hours and lift up to 50 pounds. Applicants also must have reliable transportation and be committed workers.

Register to apply before Oct. 30 at https://warehouse_ii.eventbrite.com . Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov . Priority of services for all veterans.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-405-8739.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–