1 arrested after shootout involving deputies in Lancaster

LANCASTER – One man was arrested Saturday after a shootout involving deputies in Lancaster.

The deputy-involved shooting happened around 1:49 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, when deputies on patrol saw two suspects fire at each other near the Big Shotz Bar & Grill at 227 Pillsbury Street, according to Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“They just happened to be right there,” Hoyt said. “We also shot at one of them.”

No one was hit by any of the bullets, Hoyt said. One suspect was arrested and investigators are still looking for the other suspect.

It was unclear whether deputies had fired at the suspect who got away, or the one who was picked up. Officials did not release the name of the suspect in custody. The investigation is being handled by the Operation Safe Streets gang unit.

