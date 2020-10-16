Former Congresswoman Katie Hill releases new political podcast

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill announced Friday the launch of her new podcast, Naked Politics with Katie Hill.

The podcast, which will launch on Oct. 20 — just two weeks before Election Day — will include interviews with known political insiders to help everyday Americans understand what really goes on in the world of politics. Hill’s first guest is Andrew Gillum, former Mayor of Tallahassee and the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Florida in the 2018 election.

“There are a lot of podcasts out there that talk about politics, what’s going on this week, who said what or did what, analyzing the minutiae and gossip of the day to day in Washington — this isn’t that,” Hill said. “This podcast is where we can get dirty. It’s where we can expose the naked truth behind what goes on. The backroom deals, the monied interests, the inability to break from the party. This podcast is here to expose what’s wrong in politics today, undressing the issues, and how we can fix them.”

This announcement comes a week after Hill announced that Blumhouse Television has closed a deal to option her recently released memoir, “She Will Rise.”

‘Mad Men’ actress Elisabeth Moss is attached to portray Katie Hill and will produce with Lindsey McManus, Michael Seitzman, and Jason Blum. Hill will act as an executive producer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Naked Politics with Katie Hill podcast will be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more information, visit www.nakedpoliticspodcast.com.

Hill was elected in 2018 to represent the 25th Congressional District, which includes the Antelope Valley. She resigned the following year after the release of salacious photos online and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member. Republican Mike Garcia was elected during a special election in May to serve out the balance of Hill’s term.

