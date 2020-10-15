Palmdale to host two virtual pumpkin hunts

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host two Virtual Pumpkin Hunt events on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.

All ages are welcome.

To participate in the pumpkin hunt, follow Parks and Recreation on Facebook for clues on how to hunt for the tiny pumpkins hidden at Marie Kerr and Domenic Massari parks. Then stop by the park of your choice on the day of the event, take a stroll around the park for healthy exercise while you try to find them, take pictures, and post them to the Parks and Recreation page.

Prizes will be awarded to participants who find them all, while supplies last.

“October is a great time of the year to enjoy all of our city of Palmdale Parks,” said Palmdale’s Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith. “We hope this fun, fall focused activity will provide our residents the opportunity for healthy exercise while visiting our amazing parks.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–