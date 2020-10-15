Palmdale Regional Receives Blue Distinction+ for Knee/Hip ReplacementSurgery

PALMDALE – Anthem Blue Cross has selected Palmdale Regional Medical Center as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions. Designated facilities include hospitals (with and without an onsite Intensive Care Unit) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation, and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopedic certification. In addition to meeting these quality thresholds, hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20 percent more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other facilities.

“We were exceptionally proud to receive this Anthem Blue Cross “Blue Distinction Center+” designation for knee and hip replacement this year,” says Richard Allen, CEO. “Our goal has always been, and continues to be, to bring high-quality care to the Antelope Valley. We are dedicated to consistently pushing ahead to bring more and more of these achievements to our community and our patients.”

Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014 there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

