Palmdale to host bilingual Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom in English and Spanish on Monday, Oct. 19.

The English session will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Spanish session will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Town Hall will be held in collaboration with AFFIRM AV, Pueblo Y Salud, and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (DMH). Clinical staff from the DMH will offer Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) training.

Individuals trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and noting “Mental Health Town Hall – English” or “Mental Health Town Hall – Spanish” in the subject line. City staff will reply with details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

“We know that during these times of stress and isolation brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, that people in all communities are looking for ways to connect to resources, and to each other,” said Palmdale’s City Manager J.J. Murphy. “It’s been a goal of mine to reach out to our entire community with this important information, and in this session, we are offering it in Spanish as well as English. We hope that these Mental Health Town Halls continue to bring needed support to our community and help to prevent suicide.”

Anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or needing to talk to someone immediately should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

