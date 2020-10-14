Local teen to compete in national entrepreneurship pitch competition

An Antelope Valley College freshman will join teens from around the country this Saturday in a competition to see who will be named America’s Next Top Young Entrepreneur.

Isabelle Krieger is one of 36 semifinalists who will compete at the Young Entrepreneurs Academy’s 12th annual Saunders Scholars National Competition — a Shark Tank style pitch competition that will award over $80,000 in cash prizes and college scholarships to students with the best businesses in the U.S.

The competition will be streamed live on YEA!’s YouTube channel and on Facebook live, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, with the national winner announcement at 4:55 p.m. Krieger will be pitching via YouTube live on Panel 2, scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Viewers must register in advance at yeausa.org to participate in the text-to-vote People’s Choice Award.

To qualify for the national competition, students enrolled in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy and then competed locally in front of an investor panel in early 2020. The top business from each YEA! chapter was selected for the final rounds at the Saunders Scholars National Competition.

Krieger was selected by local judges to advance to the national competition for her start-up business Eye to Eye.

Krieger participated in the nine-month youth entrepreneurship program at Antelope Valley College, presented by and in partnership with the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce. With the help of local entrepreneurs and business leaders, Krieger designed, pitched, and launched Eye to Eye, eccentric styles of lashes such as different colors, add-ons including gems, glitter and stars and standard lashes for daily use.

“YEA! was an amazing program. My teachers took the time to mentor me and answer every single one of my questions. This program molded me into a confident young entrepreneur who isn’t afraid to take risks,” Krieger said.

“We could not be more proud of the work these young people are doing and of our partners who are leading the charge across the country delivering YEA!’s entrepreneurship education,” said YEA! founder and CEO, Gayle Jagel. “Our local Chambers of Commerce, incubators, accelerators, universities, colleges and K12 partners who come together through YEA! are igniting the sparks of innovation in the entire community. Just imagine what our world would look like if every student got the chance to bring their ideas to life.”

More about the Young Entrepreneurs Academy

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) is a 501(c) 3 offering classes and workshops that teach middle and high school students how to start and run their own businesses. Throughout the program, students develop business ideas, write business plans, conduct market research, pitch their plans to a panel of investors for startup funds, and launch and run their own, fully formed companies and social movements. The project-based program empowers students to take charge of their futures.

For more information, visit yeausa.org.

